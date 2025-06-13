To honor his father, Chris Godwin adds “Jr.” to jersey

In the offseason, plenty of players change their numbers. Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin is making a different kind of change.

He’s adding “Jr.” to his jersey, in honor of his father.

“As a professional athlete, you are always recognized for the name on the front of your jersey,” Godwin said, “but I also play for the name that’s printed on the back.

“That’s why I’ve chosen to add ‘Jr.’ to my name in honor of the man who gave so unselfishly of himself to others and helped mold me into who I am today.”

With Father’s Day coming on Sunday, it’s the perfect gesture. Congratulations to Chris Godwin Jr. for honoring his father — and congratulations to Chris Godwin Sr. for raising a man who appreciates what his father has done for him.