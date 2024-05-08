 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mostertrbs_240508.jpg
How draft can be nerve-racking for current players
nbc_pft_pftdraft_240508.jpg
PFT Draft: Best NFL backfields
nbc_pft_rasheerice_240508.jpg
Rice adds alleged assault to offseason issues

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mostertrbs_240508.jpg
How draft can be nerve-racking for current players
nbc_pft_pftdraft_240508.jpg
PFT Draft: Best NFL backfields
nbc_pft_rasheerice_240508.jpg
Rice adds alleged assault to offseason issues

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Todd Bowles on hip-drop tackle ban: I think it’s great to get out of the game

  
Published May 8, 2024 01:30 PM

The NFL took a step to improve player safety by banning the hip-drop tackle this spring.

While the NFLPA made its objections to the ban clear, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said in an interview with the Rich Eisen Show this week that he thinks it’ll be a positive change.

“For us, it’s not going to be a big problem because we didn’t teach it to begin with, and we try not to do it, and we don’t condone it at all,” Bowles said. “I think it’s great to get out of the game. I think it just brings more awareness to when some people are trying to get down and I don’t think it’ll be a problem for our team.

“Nobody tries to do it. Nobody wants to do it. I think it should be banned from the game. I think it just brings more awareness to it. But as far as we’re concerned, we don’t teach it and we try not to do it at all.”

Bowles did present one scenario where the hip-drop ban may affect play.

“I think it’ll be interesting in the league if somebody’s at the end of a ball game and someone’s trying to get out of bounds, and somebody runs a crossing route, and somebody’s chasing them from behind and tries to keep them in bounds,” Bowles said. “That will be very interesting.”

A former defensive coordinator, Bowles’ Buccaneers were No. 7 in points allowed and No. 23 in yards allowed in 2023.