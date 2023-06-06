 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 1
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday
AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 1
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday
AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Todd Bowles plans to discuss gambling policy with players at mandatory minicamp

  
Published June 6, 2023 11:51 AM
gzkV3gE2OLIb
June 6, 2023 08:10 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into the football ramifications for the Colts if reports are true that Isaiah Rodgers violated the league’s gambling policy.

The ongoing suspensions of NFL players for violating the gambling policy means that either teams are failing to properly educate players or players are ignoring the proper education they are receiving.

Whatever the explanation, more work needs to be done.

On Tuesday, Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles addressed with reporters the work he plans to do, and when he plans to do is.

“We have gambling policy rules that we go over every year -- probably once in the [summer] once everybody gets here,” Bowles told reporters on Tuesday, via comments circulated by the team. “You don’t really do it in the spring because [player attendance] isn’t mandatory, so you don’t reach everybody. Next week in mandatory minicamp, we’ll sit down and have that meeting and we’ll discuss it. They’ll know exactly what they can and can’t do.”

It still shouldn’t wait until everyone is there, frankly. Under the league’s policy, players attending voluntary workouts can land in an involuntary jackpot by placing bets on, say, the NBA playoffs from the locker room.

Given the significance of the penalties and the bizarre disconnect between the permissibility of placing bets at home on non-NFL sports and impermissibility of doing so at work, every player should get a reminder of the rules as soon as he walks in.

Why not put a sign in the players’ entrance to every facility and in every locker room? Something like this, in big letters.

STOP. DON’T DO IT. DON’T BET ON SPORTS ON YOUR PHONE OR TABLET OR COMPUTER WHILE IN THE BUILDING. YOU WILL BE CAUGHT. YOU WILL BE SUSPENDED.

Make it clear. Make it bold. Make it part of the fabric of the workplace experience. At least anyone who does it can’t claim they didn’t know.