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Todd Monken: I would love to name QB before training camp, I’m not there yet

  
Published May 1, 2026 09:19 AM

Browns head coach Todd Monken isn’t ready to talk about a starting quarterback yet.

A report this week said that Deshaun Watson emerged from last week’s minicamp as the favorite to start over Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel once the Browns get to Week 1 of the regular season. During an appearance on 92.3 The Fan on Friday, Monken said his preference would be to have a starter in place when the team starts training camp while adding that he hasn’t seen enough at this point to make that kind of determination.

“I would love to have that,” Monken said. “I’m not there yet, so I can’t say that. We’ve been on the field 3 practices. . . . What I’ve seen after three days, that gives us a 40,000-foot view of where we’re at, but that can change once we get back on the field. There’s only so many reps you get, you’ve got to start to target towards who is gonna start opening day. That can still change. That can change, even if someone is gonna get two-thirds of the reps and someone’s getting one-third of reps because you’re still gonna play preseason games.”