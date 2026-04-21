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Todd Monken: Shedeur Sanders got more reps Tuesday, it will change each day

  
Published April 21, 2026 02:44 PM

The Browns did their first on-field work of the spring on Tuesday and the division of quarterback work was of particular interest during their minicamp practice.

Shedeur Sanders got the first reps in drills and that decision was the subject of an early question to head coach Todd Monken during a post-practice press conference. Monken said he was expecting to be asked about that and said the coaches were “just rotating” who got the first chance in each set.

Monken said that the team’s plan was for Sanders to get more reps on Tuesday and that the division of work between Sanders, Deshaun Watson and Dillon Gabriel will change over the next two days of the minicamp.

“It was set up in a way for us to get a look at all of them,” Monken said. “The plan was that Shedeur would have a few more reps, but let Shedeur and Deshaun each get reps with the ones.”

Monken said he thought all of the quarterbacks “were in command” and that the last few weeks of classroom work showed in their ability to function within the offense. Monken called that the start of the process and the way that process plays out will continue to be of significant interest in Cleveland.