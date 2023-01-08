Tom Brady breaks his own NFL record for completions in a season

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady broke his own NFL record for completions in a season. He needed nine going into Sunday.

He completed 13 of 17 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown against the Falcons before leaving with 4:00 left in the second quarter.

Brady had a record 485 completions last season and now has 490 this season.

The Bucs rank 32nd in rushing, leaving them to throw, and throw a lot, this season.

Blaine Gabbert replaced Brady after five possessions, and the Bucs now lead 17-13 in the third quarter.