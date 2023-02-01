 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tom Brady creates impression video was shot today, but was it?

  
Published February 1, 2023 05:29 AM
nbc_pft_bradyretiring_230201
February 1, 2023 09:03 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into Tom Brady’s retirement from the NFL, reflecting on his historic career, dissecting the timeline of the decision and questioning what lies ahead for his broadcast career.

The Second Annual February 1 Tom Brady Retirement came out of the blue, like a lightning strike at a Drew Brees commercial shoot.

And it has the feeling of something that just happened today. That Brady, apparently moved by some experience or pearl of wisdom imparted to him by Jane Fonda at Tuesday night premiere of 80 for Brady, walked down to the ocean, possibly strolled onto the pier to contemplate his life , and decided on the spot to shoot a video on his phone and upload it to social media.

“When I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first,” Brady said.

We’re seeing reports that the video was pre-recorded, with the purpose of praising Brady for keeping it all under wraps. Which is fine. But why make the video create the impression that it was impromptu and spontaneous if it actually wasn’t? What’s the point in that?

We assume there was a reason for it, whatever the reason may be.

The next question, if the video was indeed pre-recorded, is when did he record it? For how long did he know he was eventually going to use it? Did he at some point record it and for safekeeping in his phone, while waiting for the right moment to let it fly?

It would be incredibly naive to assume that the timing of the release of the pre-recorded video had nothing to do with the promotion of a pre-recorded film that debuts on Friday. As a movie approaches it’s all-important opening weekend, aggressive promotion of the film is critical to its success or lack thereof. And now, with Brady coincidentally retiring two days before the release of the movie, there will be plenty of organic coverage of All Things Brady -- along with free promotion of 80 for Brady.

We’re not saying he retired as a publicity stunt for the movie. We are saying that he obviously didn’t reject the easy opportunity to parlay his retirement into free publicity for the movie.