Other PFT Content

Tom Brady has been “heavily involved” in Raiders’ “overall decision-making process”

  
Published March 5, 2025 03:49 PM

Tom Brady is putting in the time — and keeping it on a $740,000 watch.

The Raiders minority owner/majority voice has been “heavily involved in the Raiders’ overall decision-making process,” reports Tashan Reed of TheAthletic.com.

Brady was present when defensive end Maxx Crosby signed his new contract on Wednesday. Reed says Brady’s presence on Wednesday “is a signal that he’ll be present in the building this offseason.”

In some respects, he’s making up for lost time. His primary job as Fox’s top game analyst, which pays $37.5 million per year, keeps him occupied on most of the days that the Raiders, you know, play their games.

Brady is expected to have a role in the pursuit of free agents. So far, however, he’s 0-2 when it comes to the ABC’s of getting deals done. Ben Johnson? Nope. Matthew Stafford? Double nope.

To the extent that helped Crosby decide to be patient as the Raiders try to turn it around, however, that might count as a win.

Plenty more will be needed in order to lay the foundation for on-field victory.