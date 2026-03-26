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Tom Brady: I inquired about playing again as an owner, NFL doesn’t like that idea

  
Published March 26, 2026 10:55 AM

Raiders minority owner Tom Brady was interested enough in a potential comeback on the playing field to ask the NFL what the rules would be. The NFL reiterated that a player can’t also be an owner.

Brady told Alex Sherman of CNBC that when he looked into the rules, it was made clear to him that he can’t be an owner and a player at the same time.

I actually have inquired, and they don’t like that idea very much,” Brady said. “We explored a lot of different things, and I’m very happily retired. Let me just say that, too.”

NFL rules would require Brady to sell his stake in the team before he could become an active player, and even then there could be additional questions about whether he would be a free agent or only eligible to play for the Raiders, and then whether money Brady has made as a Raiders minority owner would have to be counted against the salary cap. It wouldn’t be an easy process.

Brady played flag football last weekend but said that didn’t make him think he was going to return to the field.

“If anything, that game reconfirmed to me that I’m very happy in my retirement,” Brady said.

The 48-year-old Brady last played in 2022, when at age 45 he completed 490 of 733 passes for 4,694 yards with 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions.