Tom Brady open to a comeback, if a contender lost its QB late in the season

Tom Brady might not be 100 percent retired.

Brady was asked on DeepCut with VicBlends whether he would return to the NFL if a team in contention lost its starting quarterback late in a season. Brady, who is hoping to become a minority owner of the Raiders, said that might be a violation of NFL rules, but that if the league would allow it he would consider it. Brady cited as precedent Michael Jordan, who became a part owner of the Washington Wizards and then played for the team for two seasons.

“I’m not opposed to it,” Brady said. “I don’t know if they’re going to let me, if I become an owner of an NFL team, I don’t know. I’m always going to be in good shape, always going to be able to throw the ball. So, to come in for a little bit, like MJ coming back, I don’t know if they’d let me, but I wouldn’t be opposed to it.”

Without being asked to name a team, Brady brought up the Raiders and Patriots as teams he could envision playing for. Despite his situation with the Raiders and his agreement to become a broadcaster for Fox, Brady sounds like he hasn’t shut the door on playing again, and like he’d listen if a team made him an offer.