Tom Brady plans to have a “very passive role” in management of Raiders

Tom Brady is in the process of buying a slice of the Raiders. The specific amount has not been disclosed; we’ve reported it’s believed something more than ceremonial .

Brady, in a recent interview with the Associated Press, made it clear that his role in running the team will not be significant.

“I’ll be playing a very passive role ,” Brady told the AP.

Passive or not, it sounds permanent.

“This is something that I’m interested in doing for the rest of my life,” Brady said. “This is not something that I’m into it for a year or two years. You know, I’ve got a lot of responsibility with my Fox job, which I take very seriously. But if I’m looking over the course of my life, to have the opportunity to be involved in the NFL is a dream come true. And if I could help the NFL and continue to contribute in a positive way, then you know, that’s been a very enjoyable part of my life.”

Brady called the Raiders an “iconic” NFL franchise.

“When I look at a lot of the people that have impacted the NFL over a long period of time in the most positive way, Al Davis is one of them,” Brady said. “And he’s not with us anymore but I’ve heard incredible stories. And then the opportunity came about to become a minority owner in the Raiders, it was a dream come true for me.”

It remains to be seen whether Brady eventually acquires more of the team, and whether he becomes more involved in managing it. Some think he’d like to eventually be the controlling owner of a franchise.

To do that, he’ll need a lot more money than he currently has.