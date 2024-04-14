Tom Brady: Rodney Harrison should be in the Hall of Fame

The big headline from Tom Brady’s recent appearance on the Deep Cut podcast was that Brady has opened the door to playing again. Brady had at least one other noteworthy comment.

Brady, who knows a thing or two about great football players based on more than 20 years in the NFL, believes former Patriots teammate Rodney Harrison should be in the Hall of Fame.

“To me, [he’s] one of the greatest football players the league has ever seen and doesn’t get the recognition,” Brady said regarding Harrison, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “He should be in the Hall of Fame. He was as good a competitor, defensive player -- smart, tough, physical, fucking mean out there on the field. I loved it, and I loved playing with him.”

Harrison got farther than ever this year in the selection process. Will Brady’s comments make a difference the next time around?

The selection process is already flawed. If Brady’s opinion on a question like this is going to be ignored, the flaws might become even more obvious.