Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Tom Brady shrugs at reports linking him to other teams

  
Published January 13, 2023 03:18 PM
nbc_pft_peterkingexcited_230113
January 13, 2023 07:55 AM
Peter King calls the showdown between the Cowboys and Buccaneers a "seminal game for each franchise," and he's interested in seeing if Dak Prescott can win a road playoff game, whether Jerry Jones will be forced make a coaching change, and whether it'll be Tom Brady's final game with Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers play the Cowboys in the wild-card round on Monday night. If they lose, it will potentially be quarterback Tom Brady’s final game with the team, given that he’s due to become a free agent.

There has been much speculation regarding Brady’s future. Will he retire? Will he play for the Buccaneers? Will he play for another team?

Former teammate Rodney Harrison recently interviewed Brady before a Christmas game on NBC. After the interview was televised, Harrison opined that Brady will play in 2023, but for a different team .

Reports and opinions have linked Brady to other teams. At the end of his Friday media availability, he was asked about it.

“What do you make of some of these reports now that are linking you to the Dolphins or the Raiders? You’re trying to lock in and focus on a football game,” the reporter said.

“What’s the question?” Brady replied.

“What do make of those reports, when you’re trying to lock in?”

“I don’t know,” Brady said. “You guys gotta write something new every day, so just wake up, try to show up and do my job.”

It’s not a denial. It’s not really anything. And that’s fine. Brady will be able to do whatever he wants in 2023. He can pick his next team. It can be any team. And it will be one of the biggest stories of the offseason.