Tom Brady wants to see if Dak Prescott “can finally come through”

  
Published May 14, 2024 10:47 AM

Tom Brady’s first game as the No. 1 analyst for Fox will be Cowboys-Browns in Week One. And Brady will be closely scrutinizing Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

At the Fox upfront presentation where the network announced that Brady’s first game would be a Cowboys game, Brady offered some analysis of Prescott that some saw as taking a shot at him for failing to win the big one.

“Obviously having the Cowboys on is a huge draw, as America’s team,” Brady said. “That’s gonna get a little hard for me to say that all the time. I understand. They were the competition for a long time, but in this new role, I know the Cowboys, how important they are to this network. They’ve got great storylines. Come on, Dak Prescott, let’s see if he can finally come through.”

When the crowd reacted to Brady’s seeming criticism of Prescott, Brady acted surprised.

“Did that just slip out?” Brady asked.

If Brady is going to succeed as an announcer, he needs to be candid, and that includes plenty of criticism of the quarterbacks who have failed to do what Brady himself did 10 times, and lead their team to the Super Bowl.