Tom Brady’s Patriots Hall of Fame induction will feature hundreds of former teammates

When the Patriots put tickets on sale for Tom Brady’s induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame, they sold out in a couple of hours. But it won’t only be fans at Gillette Stadium for the ceremony.

Hundreds of Brady’s former teammates plan to attend the ceremony, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.

For most players who are inducted into a team’s Hall of Fame, it’s a relatively short ceremony during a home game. But for Brady and the Patriots, it’s a major event of its own, and the Patriots are pulling out all the stops to make it a memorable farewell to their all-time great.

Brady is the 35th person inducted into the Patriots’ Hall of Fame. Previously, the Patriots had a rule that players had to be retired for four years before they could be inducted, but that rule was waived to put Brady in this year.