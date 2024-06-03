Tom Brady’s Patriots Hall of Fame induction will feature hundreds of former teammates

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_jjdeal_240603.jpg
Vikings avoid distractions with Jefferson deal
nbc_pft_whogetspaid_240603__796707.jpg
Jefferson sets bar Chase, Hill will try to beat
nbc_pftpm_jeffersondeal_240603.jpg
‘Wasn’t easy to get here’ for Vikings, Jefferson

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings
Vikings turned attention to Justin Jefferson deal after the draft
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_jjdeal_240603.jpg
Vikings avoid distractions with Jefferson deal
nbc_pft_whogetspaid_240603__796707.jpg
Jefferson sets bar Chase, Hill will try to beat
nbc_pftpm_jeffersondeal_240603.jpg
‘Wasn’t easy to get here’ for Vikings, Jefferson

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings
Vikings turned attention to Justin Jefferson deal after the draft
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tom Brady’s Patriots Hall of Fame induction will feature hundreds of former teammates

  
Published June 3, 2024 11:26 AM

When the Patriots put tickets on sale for Tom Brady’s induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame, they sold out in a couple of hours. But it won’t only be fans at Gillette Stadium for the ceremony.

Hundreds of Brady’s former teammates plan to attend the ceremony, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.

For most players who are inducted into a team’s Hall of Fame, it’s a relatively short ceremony during a home game. But for Brady and the Patriots, it’s a major event of its own, and the Patriots are pulling out all the stops to make it a memorable farewell to their all-time great.

Brady is the 35th person inducted into the Patriots’ Hall of Fame. Previously, the Patriots had a rule that players had to be retired for four years before they could be inducted, but that rule was waived to put Brady in this year.