Tom Brady’s Religion of Sports experiences layoffs, contraction

  
Published February 24, 2023 09:45 AM
nbc_pft_draft_230217
February 17, 2023 09:09 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King debate what the 2022 NFL season will most be remembered for, mentioning Damar Hamlin, Tom Brady, Brock Purdy, Justin Jefferson, and more.

Tom Brady is losing his religion. Sort of.

Brady and Michael Strahan founded the Religion of Sports production company in 2018. According to the New York Times, via FrontOfficeSports.com, the company has laid off podcast employees and closed its audio division .

Religion of Sports launched six shows when it was founded. Brady’s own podcast, Let’s Go!, recently signed an extension with SiriusXM.

Brady’s podcast was a must-listen during his playing career, because he often addressed topics containing real news. If he remains retired, there’s really no reason to listen to it -- unless he plans to say outlandish or controversial things that will attract natural attention and/or force reporters to listen to every episode for anything that is worthy of showcasing.

It also remains to be seen whether Brady is able to succeed in business the way that Peyton Manning has thrived, primarily with Omaha Productions. Frankly, Brady may lack the same instincts as Manning when it comes to endeavors other than football, as evidenced by the collapse of FTX and the failure of TB12 to become, in essence, a McDonald’s of fitness, with locations nationwide.