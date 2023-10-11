Tom Brady’s soccer team hires Wayne Rooney as manager

Tom Brady’s post-football life includes buying a piece of an English soccer club. That club has hired a manager who was just fired by one the MLS franchises.

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney, sacked earlier this week by D.C. United, has become the new manager of Brady’s Birmingham City.

“Wayne is a born winner,” Birmingham co-owner Tom Wagner said, via ESPN.com. “We believe, with the support of his coaching staff, the club, and our supporters, he will take Blues forward on the next stage of our journey. His playing philosophy will help to realize the ambitions we have set for Birmingham City.

“Wayne has been preparing for an opportunity like this since he embarked on his coaching education whilst still a player at Manchester United. He and his staff have the full support of the board and everyone at the football club.”

Birmingham City dumped John Eustace on Monday, after 15 months on the job. The club is part of the Championship league, one level below the Premier League.

In August, Brady became a minority owner of Birmingham City. He’s also the chairman of the team’s advisory board.