Tom Clements: Jordan Love has all the qualities you’re looking for to be successful

Tom Clements returned to the Packers organization last year to be the club’s quarterbacks coach, primarily to work with Aaron Rodgers.

But while Rodgers is gone, Clements remains. Head coach Matt LaFleur said recently credited Clements for some of the “huge strides” Love made over the last year.

On Thursday, Clements told reporters that he feels like Love has the traits to be a franchise QB.

“He can throw the ball, number one,” Clements said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “Which he needs to do in the NFL. He’s good athletic. He can move around, buy time. And he’s intelligent.

“He generally makes good decisions, and at this point just needs to play, work on processing information, making good decisions, and getting it to the right guy. He has all the qualities you’re looking for in a guy to be successful .”

Love has received limited regular-season playing time over the last two years, starting one game in 2021. In all, he’s completed 50-of-83 passes for 606 yards with three touchdowns.

Clements said Love “did some very good things” in his appearance against Philadelphia last year in particular.

“I’m sure that helped his confidence,” Clements said. “It helped the confidence of guys around him, and he’s just got to build on that.”

But Clements also tempered expectations when he was asked how much time it may take to know if Love can truly be successful.

“I don’t think you can put a time on it,” Clements said.