Tom Jackson will present Randy Gradishar at Hall of Fame induction

New Hall of Famer Randy Gradishar has asked former teammate Tom Jackson to present him for induction at this summer’s enshrinement ceremony in Canton.

Gradishar and Jackson were both linebackers who played their entire careers with the Broncos, Gradishar from 1974 to 1983 and Jackson from 1973 to 1986.

“Tommy’s a great guy. We’re great friends. I asked him . . . a few weeks ago if he would do that presentation for me back in Canton,” Gradishar told the Broncos’ website.

Jackson is a member of the Broncos’ Ring of Fame. He’s not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a player, but he did receive the Hall of Fame’s Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award, considered the most prestigious recognition for a pro football broadcaster. Jackson worked side-by-side with Chris Berman on NFL Primetime from 1987 to 2016.

Gradishar said he hopes that by getting inducted himself, and including Jackson in his enshrinement ceremony, he’ll draw more attention to the great Broncos defenses that the two of them played on together.

“Knowing that now I’m in, I’m just hoping and praying that the ‘Orange Crush’ defense — or that team, certainly — will be considered more recognizable and having the opportunity to go in, similar to that ‘Steel Curtain’ guys [in Pittsburgh],” Gradishar said. "[I’m] just very, very excited and again, it’s a real blessing for me to be the first guy acknowledged and [selected] for this. I’m just hoping and praying that this leads into some other guys getting into the Hall of Fame.”

To Broncos fans, that recognition is long overdue.