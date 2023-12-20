Tommy DeVito mends fences with pizzeria owner, hires new marketing rep

Tommy DeVito was not content to be a jerk.

The Giants quarterback has mended fences with Coniglio’s Old Fashioned of Morristown, New Jersey, after agent Sean Stellato apparently reneged on a deal to appear at an event on Tuesday for $10,000. Stellato allegedly doubled the price after the Giants beat the Packers last Monday night.

Via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, DeVito appeared at the pizzeria on Tuesday, without Stellato present.

“It was really important to me,” DeVito told the Post. “There was a lot going at that time — and a lot of people doing different things as part of my team. Some things slipped through the cracks and as soon as I was made aware of it — which was Monday, when it hit my phone — that’s when I was like, ‘We need to go in there, meet [Nino Coniglio] face to face, set things right, eat the awesome pizza and have fun.”

Paul Schwartz of the New York Post separately reports that DeVito has hired a marketing agent, relieving Stellato of that specific aspect of his duties on the player’s behalf.

DeVito has retained Maxx Lepselter to handle his off-field endorsement deals. Stellato will continue to handle DeVito’s football contract.

“I truly believe if Tommy continues to protect the football and play well for the Giants and can continue to build on what he’s doing and continue to progress on the field he has an opportunity to hopefully be a pillar, whether he’s the backup or QB1,” Lepselter said, via Schwartz.

Wherever things go for DeVito, it was smart for him to make good on the promise Stellato had made. It also seems smart for DeVito to have a specific marketing expert for these matters, with Stellato focusing solely on DeVito’s football deals.