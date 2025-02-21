 Skip navigation
Tony Boselli: Jaguars have a franchise QB in Trevor Lawrence, and we’ll build around him

  
Published February 21, 2025 11:09 AM

When the Jaguars drafted Trevor Lawrence first overall in 2021, they thought they had the franchise quarterback who could lead them to a championship. When they signed him to a lucrative contract after his third year, the Jaguars were investing in a future with Lawrence. But the results through Year Four have not been great: Jacksonville is 22-38 in games Lawrence started and has made the playoffs only once in his four seasons.

Jaguars Executive V.P. of Football Operations Tony Boselli says that’s not Lawrence’s fault. Boselli noted that new Jaguars coach Liam Coen is the third different head coach Lawrence has played for, and said that Coen will bring consistency to the development of Lawrence that has previously been lacking.

“You’ve got to get the head coach right, you’ve got to get the quarterback right. We believe that we have a franchise quarterback in Trevor Lawrence,” Boselli said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “I’ll pound the table for that one. This is going to be his third head coach, and all the different systems and everything else. You can’t do that. You got to help a quarterback have consistency and build with him, and build it around him.”

Boselli said Coen has already emphasized improving the protection in front of Lawrence, and that the Jaguars believe that’s the key to Lawrence’s development.

“We talked about Trevor, obviously, and the quarterback, but his main focus is the offensive line,” Boselli said. “Line of scrimmage. He says, ‘Listen, we have to get the O-line right. If you can’t control the line of scrimmage, if you can’t run it, and you can’t protect, you can’t win.’”

The Jaguars haven’t been able to win nearly enough with Lawrence. If Coen can’t get the job done, that’s going to raise some uncomfortable questions about whether they really do have a franchise quarterback in Jacksonville.