Tony Dungy announces his departure from Football Night in America

Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy, a fixture on NBC’s Football Night in America since 2009, has announced that he’s leaving the Sunday night pregame show.

“I have been informed by NBC that I won’t be back with FNIA this fall and it has given me time to reflect and also to look ahead,” Dungy said on Twitter. “It’s disappointing news but I want to thank my NBC family for making the last 17 years so special. I’ll have lasting memories of my time there, especially with Rodney Harrison who has become a tremendous friend. God has always directed me in these moments and while I’m not sure what the next step will be for me — whether it will be in football, in broadcasting, or getting more involved in church and community outreach — I know God has plans for my life and I can’t wait [to] see them unfold. And I am reminded of one of my favorite verses in the Bible — Romans 8:28. ‘God works all things for His good for those who love the Lord.’”

Embedded in his comment is an interesting possibility. Dungy could get involved in football again. While coaching seems to be unlikely (he’s now 70), Dungy could join a team in a different role. He also could possibly work for the league in some capacity.

Dungy coached the Buccaneers from 1996 through 2001, and he coached the Colts from 2002 through 2008. Indianapolis won Super Bowl XLI, with Dungy at the helm.

Before becoming a head coach, Dungy was an assistant coach at the University of Minnesota (1980), the Steelers (1981-88), the Chiefs (1989-91), and the Vikings (1992-95). As a player, he was a member of the Super Bowl XIII championship team in Pittsburgh.

The announcement comes amid reports that the Football Night in America show will go on the road more often in 2026. Last year, the in-stadium broadcasts included Week 1 in Philadelphia (Cowboys-Eagles), Week 4 in Dallas (Packers-Cowboys), Week 8 in Pittsburgh (Packers-Steelers), Week 11 in Philadelphia (Lions-Eagles), and Week 18 in Pittsburgh (Ravens-Steelers).

And here’s the point in the blurb in which it’s important to point out two things: (1) I’m part of the FNIA cast, for now at least; and (2) I don’t know anything about what’s going to happen, as per usual.