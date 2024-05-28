Tony Jefferson wants to come out of retirement and play in 2024

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_brandonaiyuk_v2_240528.jpg
Aiyuk reportedly wants deal that beats St. Brown’s
nbc_pftpm_mcmanusnews_240528.jpg
McManus accused of sexual assault on Jags flight
nbc_pft_kelcedeflategate_240528.jpg
Jason Kelce believes NFL got Deflategate wrong

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_brandonaiyuk_v2_240528.jpg
Aiyuk reportedly wants deal that beats St. Brown’s
nbc_pftpm_mcmanusnews_240528.jpg
McManus accused of sexual assault on Jags flight
nbc_pft_kelcedeflategate_240528.jpg
Jason Kelce believes NFL got Deflategate wrong

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tony Jefferson wants to come out of retirement and play in 2024

  
Published May 28, 2024 11:28 AM

Safety Tony Jefferson wants to return to active duty.

Jefferson announced his retirement last May and took a job in the Ravens’ scouting department, but he is reversing course this year. Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report reports that Jefferson is coming out of retirement with eyes on landing with an NFL team for the 2024 season.

The veteran safety is expected to speak with teams in the near future about the possibility of returning to action this fall.

Jefferson played for the Giants in 2022 and had 27 tackles while making 11 appearances during the regular season and playoffs. He also had two stints with the Ravens and a brief run with the 49ers after playing 63 games for the Cardinals over his first four NFL seasons.