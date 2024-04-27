Tony Khan calls WWE “the Harvey Weinstein of pro wrestling”

Tony Khan, the son of Jaguars owner Shad Khan and presumptive eventual owner of the team, has been working for the past several years to turn AEW into a major pro wrestling league.

Recently, Tony Khan got some phoney-baloney injury in the ring, and now he’s wearing a neck brace like a guest star who got rear-ended by one of the main characters in a sitcom.

So Tony Khan was on NFL Network before the draft, neck brace and all. And he decided to drop a deuce on the gold standard of pro wrestling, the WWE.

“We’re up against a really evil juggernaut,” Khan said, via Awful Announcing. “WWE is our competitor. that’s who we’re facing. AEW is like the Pepsi of pro wrestling. WWE is like the Harvey Weinstein of pro wrestling.” (That’s an obvious reference to allegations against former WWE owner Vince McMahon, who has left the operation after serious sexual misconduct allegations were made against him.)

AEW needs whatever buzz Khan can create, even if the means are questionable. The ratings are down for AEW. Khan is trying to give them a boost; he added during the appearance on NFL Network that more information on his prognosis will be available on the next AEW show.

Of course it will. It’s a storyline. That’s how pro wrestling works. And Khan is trying to salvage AEW before it’s too late — even if it means making a Harvey Weinstein reference.