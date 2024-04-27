 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chargerstakealt_240426.jpg
Alt fits Harbaugh’s blueprint for Chargers
nbc_pft_defensiveplayersdrafted_240426.jpg
Latu, Murphy II lead first-round defensive picks
nbc_pft_sevenwrs_240424.jpg
Analyzing first-round WR picks: Nabers, Worthy

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chargerstakealt_240426.jpg
Alt fits Harbaugh’s blueprint for Chargers
nbc_pft_defensiveplayersdrafted_240426.jpg
Latu, Murphy II lead first-round defensive picks
nbc_pft_sevenwrs_240424.jpg
Analyzing first-round WR picks: Nabers, Worthy

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tony Khan calls WWE “the Harvey Weinstein of pro wrestling”

  
Published April 26, 2024 08:01 PM

Tony Khan, the son of Jaguars owner Shad Khan and presumptive eventual owner of the team, has been working for the past several years to turn AEW into a major pro wrestling league.

Recently, Tony Khan got some phoney-baloney injury in the ring, and now he’s wearing a neck brace like a guest star who got rear-ended by one of the main characters in a sitcom.

So Tony Khan was on NFL Network before the draft, neck brace and all. And he decided to drop a deuce on the gold standard of pro wrestling, the WWE.

“We’re up against a really evil juggernaut,” Khan said, via Awful Announcing. “WWE is our competitor. that’s who we’re facing. AEW is like the Pepsi of pro wrestling. WWE is like the Harvey Weinstein of pro wrestling.” (That’s an obvious reference to allegations against former WWE owner Vince McMahon, who has left the operation after serious sexual misconduct allegations were made against him.)

AEW needs whatever buzz Khan can create, even if the means are questionable. The ratings are down for AEW. Khan is trying to give them a boost; he added during the appearance on NFL Network that more information on his prognosis will be available on the next AEW show.

Of course it will. It’s a storyline. That’s how pro wrestling works. And Khan is trying to salvage AEW before it’s too late — even if it means making a Harvey Weinstein reference.