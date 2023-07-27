Tony Pollard aiming to “make the most” of his opportunity

The Cowboys released Ezekiel Elliott in a cost-cutting move this offseason, officially turning over the RB1 job to Tony Pollard. Pollard and Elliott shared the backfield duties in 2022 with Pollard getting 569 snaps and 232 touches and Elliott 558 snaps and 248 touches.

Pollard and the team’s other running backs heard from Elliott Wednesday, with Elliott wishing them “good luck” in a text message.

“It means a lot with his situation, not being anywhere, but him still checking on us and making sure we’re all right,” Pollard said, via Nick Harris of the team website.

While Elliott remains a free agent — and it remains possible he could re-sign with the Cowboys — Pollard is the uncontested starter. Pollard, his broken leg and high ankle sprain fully healed, took the field with the first team for the first practice Wednesday.

With only Ronald Jones, Malik Davis, Deuce Vaughn and Rico Dowdle behind him, Pollard should see more playing time, more carries, more catches and more yards than he ever has.

“It’s a great feeling knowing that we’ll rely heavily on the run game, and I’ll be the feature back this year,” Pollard said. “I’m always looking forward to opportunities. Even going back to college, just making the most out of everything I’m given. This year just being the featured back, I’m looking forward to seeing where it goes.”

It is a contract year for Pollard as he is playing 2023 under the one-year, $10.1 million franchise tag. Unlike Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley, Pollard has no complaints about being tagged. He signed it soon after the Cowboys tagged him.

“At this point, it is what it is,” Pollard said. “I signed a tag. I’m here at camp. I’m ready to focus on the main things and stick to winning. Everybody wants to get a deal done, but it was a progress for me. That’s how I’m looking at it right now, just trying to be positive about things.”