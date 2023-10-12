Tony Pollard among 13 Cowboys on the injury report

The Cowboys have a whopping 13 players with injuries on their practice report Wednesday. Four other players were given rest days.

Cornerback C.J. Goodwin (pectoral) and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (concussion/neck) are expected to head to injured reserve this week.

That will open up a roster spot for cornerback Nahshon Wright, who is returning from injured reserve after missing the first five games with an ankle injury. He was a full participant Wednesday.

Running back Tony Pollard (shoulder) had a limited practice with a new injury.

Returner KaVontae Turpin (ankle), safety Juanyeh Thomas (hamstring) and left tackle Tyron Smith (rest/knee) did not practice. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore, defensive tackle Jonathan Hankins, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and and right guard Zack Martin had rest days.

Linebacker Damone Clark (shoulder) and defensive tackle Neville Gallimore (knee) were limited.

