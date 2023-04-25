Trade charts show Jets sending Packers equivalent of a high second-round pick in 2023

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Trade charts show Jets sending Packers equivalent of a high second-round pick in 2023

  
Published April 25, 2023 02:52 AM
nbc_pft_rodgersjetsresumetalks_230424
April 24, 2023 08:14 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss when the Aaron Rodgers trade is most likely to be completed and outline why it could be reason for concern if the Jets and Packers don’t get the deal done by the end of Round 2.

The trade that sends Aaron Rodgers from the Packers to the Jets will net the Packers the equivalent of a high second-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, as well as either a first- or second-round pick in 2024.

The trade terms for this week’s draft have the Packers getting the 13th, 42nd and 207th pick in this year’s draft while the Jets get the 15th and 170th pick in this year’s draft. So what do all those picks add up to?

Based on the old Jimmy Johnson trade chart , the swap of those five picks nets the Packers the equivalent of about the 34th pick in the 2023 draft.

But while some teams still use the Jimmy Johnson chart, it is seen by many as outdated, and some newer charts better reflect how much draft picks are actually worth. In this case, however, the newer charts don’t diverge all that much from the Jimmy Johnson chart. Based on the Rich Hill chart , the Packers net the equivalent of about the 38th pick in the 2023 draft. Based on the Brad Spielberger-Jason Fitzgerald chart , the Packers net the equivalent of about the 44th pick in the 2023 draft.

So any way you slice it, the totality of picks being traded in this week’s draft come out to the Packers getting a pick in the top half of the second round.

Then the Packers will get either the Jets’ first-round pick or second-round pick in 2024. If Rodgers plays 65 percent or more of the Jets’ offensive snaps, it will be the first-round pick. If Rodgers plays less than 65 percent, it will be the second-round pick.

Bottom line: The Packers get the equivalent of either two second-round picks, or a first-round pick and a second-round pick. And the Jets get Rodgers.