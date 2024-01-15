Travel ban is lifted for shovelers at Bills stadium

A travel ban remains in place for the area around the stadium where the Buffalo Bills play. With one important caveat.

Snow shovelers are allowed to travel. A specific exception has been issued “[i]n order to ensure the safety of the public at Highmark Stadium” by clearing the multiple feet of snow that has been accumulated.

Te Bills have re-issued the plea for snow shovelers, with the process beginning at midnight. The pay is $20 per hour, and the crew is limited to 200.

While more than 200 surely will show up, $20 an hour seems a little light, frankly. How about $30? $25?

Either way, the game between the Bills and Steelers will be played on Monday at 4:30 p.m. ET.