Travis Hunter is the early leader in rookie jersey sales

The Jaguars’ decision to trade up from No. 5 to No. 2 has tangible football benefits. It also has tangible business benefits.

Travis Hunter’s jersey has shot to the top of the rookie sales ranking at NFLShop.com, via Sports Business Journal.

Titans quarterback Cam Ward is second. Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders is third.

The rest of the top 10 are Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty, Panthers receiver T-Mac McMillan, Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, Giants linebacker Abdul Carter (number TBD), Packers receiver Matthew Golden, Colts tight end Tyler Warren, and Bears tight end Colston Loveland.

As noted by Brooks Peck of TheAthletic.com, Sanders got a late start, since he was drafted two days later than the others. In time, Sanders could be No. 1.

It’s another wrinkle that will make things awkward in Cleveland if Sanders doesn’t win the starting job. And it could prompt the powers-that-be to nudge the QB1 label to Sanders if it’s a close call.