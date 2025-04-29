 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_belichickinterviewv2_250429.jpg
How Belichick’s characteristics have evolved
nbc_pft_droy_250429.jpg
NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year odds post-draft
nbc_pft_oroyodds_250429.jpg
NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds post-draft

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_belichickinterviewv2_250429.jpg
How Belichick’s characteristics have evolved
nbc_pft_droy_250429.jpg
NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year odds post-draft
nbc_pft_oroyodds_250429.jpg
NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds post-draft

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Travis Hunter is the early leader in rookie jersey sales

  
Published April 29, 2025 01:30 PM

The Jaguars’ decision to trade up from No. 5 to No. 2 has tangible football benefits. It also has tangible business benefits.

Travis Hunter’s jersey has shot to the top of the rookie sales ranking at NFLShop.com, via Sports Business Journal.

Titans quarterback Cam Ward is second. Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders is third.

The rest of the top 10 are Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty, Panthers receiver T-Mac McMillan, Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, Giants linebacker Abdul Carter (number TBD), Packers receiver Matthew Golden, Colts tight end Tyler Warren, and Bears tight end Colston Loveland.

As noted by Brooks Peck of TheAthletic.com, Sanders got a late start, since he was drafted two days later than the others. In time, Sanders could be No. 1.

It’s another wrinkle that will make things awkward in Cleveland if Sanders doesn’t win the starting job. And it could prompt the powers-that-be to nudge the QB1 label to Sanders if it’s a close call.