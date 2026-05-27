Travis Kelce buys a minority stake in the Guardians

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce made a courtside appearance to watch the Cavaliers lose a game in the NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals and he’ll be taking on a different role with another one of his hometown teams.

Kelce is purchasing a minority stake in Major League Baseball’s Cleveland Guardians. Kelce grew up playing baseball and thought for a time that would be his path to becoming a professional athlete, but “the football thing chose me at the end of the day.” Now he’ll return to the game in a new capacity.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have a front-row seat to good ownership in my career, and I know the best teams prioritize culture,” Kelce said, via Jeff Passan of ESPN.com. “Everyone is there to play their role, and right now, I’m here to observe and learn and really to support the team and the city when and where I can.”

Kelce’s move makes him a divisional rival of longtime teammate Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs quarterback is a minority owner of the Kansas City Royals and Kelce said “there will be some bragging rights on the line when we play our division games.”