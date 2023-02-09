 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_cycling_thetour21ep2_230630.jpg
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2023, Episode 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_cycling_thetour21ep2_230630.jpg
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2023, Episode 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Travis Kelce credits Patrick Mahomes for organizing offseason workouts with new receivers

  
Published February 9, 2023 07:08 AM
nbc_pft_chiefsdynasty_230208
February 8, 2023 03:18 PM
Andy Reid believes you’re only as good as your next game, but Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate whether winning Super Bowl LVII would solidify the Chiefs as a dynasty.

The Chiefs had significant turnover in their receiving corps this offseason, and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce says the smooth transition started with Patrick Mahomes calling all the skill position players together before Organized Team Activities.

Mahomes asked the Chiefs’ holdovers and their new receivers to get together in Texas early in the offseason, and Kelce said today that everyone bought in, even before ever doing an organized practice with the team.

“It was Pat’s idea to get everybody going before we got into OTAs and I think all that did was get the ball rolling, get everybody in the same mind frame,” Kelce said. “You saw me and Pat, Mecole [Hardman] was down there, Clyde Edwards-Helaire was down there, working their tails off, and [the Chiefs’ new receivers] saw the practice habits there and that was an easy transition to OTAs when we got the coaches involved and got the team together. As much as we like to say it’s about a culture here, I can’t say enough about the guys who came in and took this to heart.”

Mahomes’ physical gifts for the quarterback position are obvious, but he also has the leadership that great quarterbacks need, and he showed that leadership to his new teammates 10 months ago, when the Chiefs first began the work that led to them being in the Super Bowl.