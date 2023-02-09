Travis Kelce credits Patrick Mahomes for organizing offseason workouts with new receivers

The Chiefs had significant turnover in their receiving corps this offseason, and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce says the smooth transition started with Patrick Mahomes calling all the skill position players together before Organized Team Activities.

Mahomes asked the Chiefs’ holdovers and their new receivers to get together in Texas early in the offseason, and Kelce said today that everyone bought in, even before ever doing an organized practice with the team.

“It was Pat’s idea to get everybody going before we got into OTAs and I think all that did was get the ball rolling, get everybody in the same mind frame,” Kelce said. “You saw me and Pat, Mecole [Hardman] was down there, Clyde Edwards-Helaire was down there, working their tails off, and [the Chiefs’ new receivers] saw the practice habits there and that was an easy transition to OTAs when we got the coaches involved and got the team together. As much as we like to say it’s about a culture here, I can’t say enough about the guys who came in and took this to heart.”

Mahomes’ physical gifts for the quarterback position are obvious, but he also has the leadership that great quarterbacks need, and he showed that leadership to his new teammates 10 months ago, when the Chiefs first began the work that led to them being in the Super Bowl.