Even though the NFL has played regular-season games in London since 2007, American football still has not really moved the needle in the land of Nigel.

Yes, the teams fill stadiums and plazas and the coffers of the owners who export a home game. But England at large has yet to take collective notice of the National Football League.

Until now. A loyal viewer of PFT Live on Sky Sports NFL has alerted us to the fact that, until recently, Travis Kelce’s claim that the NFL is “overdoing” the Taylor Swift coverage was the No. 3 story on the entire BBC News website. (Before Friday’s PFT Live started, it had slipped to No. 4.)

As the viewer pointed out, not even the story regarding the outcome of the Super Bowl lands that high.

It further confirms the value of the NFL embracing all things Taylor Swift. Still, the NFL must avoid potentially undermining the neutrality is must demonstrate in all cases. Big Shield should be Switzerland when it comes to Swift, and any other subject.

Still, the Taylor Swift angle sells. And the NFL should hope that the fledgling romance between Swift and Kelce lasts as long as possible.