Travis Kelce: Winning the Super Bowl is the greatest feeling in the world

  
Published February 13, 2023 12:17 PM
February 13, 2023 08:14 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down how the Chiefs’ experience with adversity laid the foundation for Kansas City to mount a comeback against the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce says there’s nothing better than what the Chiefs experienced at Super Bowl LVII.

“Man, it is the greatest feeling in the world – to be on top of the mountain,” Kelce said. “Being here with the guys and coaches we did it with, all the adversity. There’s nothing I can say to really explain how I’m feeling right now.”

Kelce said earning his second Super Bowl ring meant even more to him than his first, which he got at Super Bowl LIV.

“There’s one thing about getting your first one and it’s a whole other feeling to get two,” Kelce said. “I wanted this one more than I ever wanted a game in my life. The guys in this locker room, the teammates that I have, felt the same way. The biggest difference is it solidifies your greatness.”

There’s no question about the greatness of Kelce and the Chiefs.