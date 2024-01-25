Trent Baalke: Josh Allen will be a Jaguar next season

Edge rusher Josh Allen set a Jaguars franchise record for single-season sacks with 17.5 during the regular season and General Manager Trent Baalke said on Thursday that Allen will have a chance to break it during the 2024 season.

The Jaguars exercised their fifth-year option on Allen’s contract and did not sign him to a long-term extension, so Allen can become a free agent in March. During a press conference, Baalke said that the team won’t let that happen.

“Josh will be a Jaguar,” Baalke said.

Baalke said that a long-term deal is “very far” from coming together because they have not had any talks with Allen since the end of the regular season. Baalke wouldn’t commit to using the franchise tag if such a deal failed to materialize, but reiterated that Allen will be with the team so it seems like they’ll avail themselves of that option if that’s what’s needed to ensure his return.