Trent Baalke on Evan Engram: I think there’s mutual interest in a new deal

  
Published January 24, 2023 08:53 AM
January 23, 2023 09:06 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect how Patrick Mahomes’ love of the game was on display as the QB played through an ankle injury against the Jaguars and assess how he’ll look in the AFC Championship.

Jaguars General Manager Trent Baalke said at a Tuesday press conference that he isn’t planning the same kind of free agent spending spree that he went on last offseason, but he would like to hold onto one player he signed in 2022.

Tight end Evan Engram caught 73 passes for 766 yards and four touchdowns while playing in every regular season game and added 12 more catches for 124 yards and a touchdown in the postseason. The catches and yards were career highs for the former Giants first-round pick, who signed a one-year deal last March.

Baalke said that the Jags are interested in Engram’s return and that the indications he’s gotten from Engram is that the tight end feels the same way.

“Obviously, we would love to have Evan back,” Baalke said. “Evan and I visited yesterday, and he went around the building and visited with everybody. I think it’s mutual. Now we got to make it happen. That’s something that we’re going to work on with Evan, and all the other free agents that we have. We have a list of them that we got to mow down one at a time.”

Right tackle Jawaan Taylor, wide receiver Marvin Jones, and edge rusher Arden Key are some of the other notable free agents in Jacksonville this offseason.