 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Trent Baalke: We’re excited for DaVon Hamilton’s future in Jacksonville

  
Published April 27, 2023 05:34 AM
nbc_pft_lawrenceimprovement_230406
April 6, 2023 08:24 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze Trevor Lawrence’s biggest area for improvement and spell out expectations for the Jags next season.

The Jaguars made it official with DaVon Hamilton on Thursday morning, announcing that the defensive tackle has signed his three-year extension.

Hamilton, a third-round pick in the 2020 draft, reportedly agreed to a deal worth a maximum of $36 million with $23 million guaranteed.

“DaVon is an integral part of our team,” General Manager Trent Baalke said in a statement. “Retaining our homegrown players is a key component to our organizational philosophy. He is coming off his best season since being drafted in 2020 and we are confident that his best football lies ahead. He is a great representative of the Jaguars both on and off the field and we are excited for his future in Jacksonville.”

Hamilton was on the field for 53 percent of Jacksonville’s defensive snaps last year. He played in all 17 games with 14 starts.

He ended the year with 2.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, and six quarterback hits. He also had eight tackles with one for loss, a QB hit, and two passes defensed in Jacksonville’s two playoff games.