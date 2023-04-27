Trent Baalke: We’re excited for DaVon Hamilton’s future in Jacksonville

The Jaguars made it official with DaVon Hamilton on Thursday morning, announcing that the defensive tackle has signed his three-year extension.

Hamilton, a third-round pick in the 2020 draft, reportedly agreed to a deal worth a maximum of $36 million with $23 million guaranteed.

“DaVon is an integral part of our team,” General Manager Trent Baalke said in a statement. “Retaining our homegrown players is a key component to our organizational philosophy. He is coming off his best season since being drafted in 2020 and we are confident that his best football lies ahead. He is a great representative of the Jaguars both on and off the field and we are excited for his future in Jacksonville.”

Hamilton was on the field for 53 percent of Jacksonville’s defensive snaps last year. He played in all 17 games with 14 starts.

He ended the year with 2.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, and six quarterback hits. He also had eight tackles with one for loss, a QB hit, and two passes defensed in Jacksonville’s two playoff games.