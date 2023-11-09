Trent Brown, DeVante Parker, J.C. Jackson ruled out by Patriots

Word on Wednesday was that the Patriots will not be bringing cornerback J.C. Jackson with them to Frankfurt for Sunday’s game against the Colts and the team confirmed that on Thursday.

Jackson wasn’t the only player ruled out, however. The Patriots also announced that tackle Trent Brown and wide receiver DeVante Parker will not be playing in Germany.

Brown is listed as out for personal reasons and an ankle injury. Parker is missing his second straight game with a concussion.

Defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee), linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (hamstring), cornerback Myles Bryant (chest), wide receiver Pop Douglas (ankle), cornerback Jonathan Jones (knee), offensive lineman Vederian Lowe (ankle), and defensive lineman Deatrich Wise (shoulder) were all limited participants.