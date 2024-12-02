 Skip navigation
Trent Williams and wife announce death of their stillborn son

  
Published December 2, 2024 03:08 PM

49ers left tackle Trent Williams and his wife are mourning the death of their son last month.

Sondra Williams announced in an Instagram post that she gave birth to a stillborn Trenton O’Brien Williams Jr. on November 24. Williams also wrote that she was initially pregnant with twins and lost the other child earlier in the pregnancy.

Williams wrote that her son was diagnosed with Trisomy 13, which is also known as as Patau syndrome. The genetic condition affects how the brain, heart, and other organs develop and, per the Cleveland Clinic, occurs in 1 out of every 10,000-20,000 live births.

Our condolences go out to the entire Williams family on their loss.