 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Trevor Lawrence
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Trevor Lawrence
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Trent Williams on Eagles fans: When you walk in there, they let you know you’re not welcome

  
Published January 26, 2023 03:15 PM
nbc_csu_sfphi_preview_230126
January 26, 2023 11:29 AM
Chris Simms and Mike Florio break down a matchup between "the most complete teams in all of football" as the 49ers and Eagles square off for the NFC Championship.

49ers left tackle Trent Williams spent his first nine NFL seasons with Washington. The All-Pro made nine visits to Lincoln Financial Field with his former team and another last season with his current team.

Williams is 5-5 in his trips to Philadelphia.

“It’s a little bit more than just the noise that comes with that place,” Williams said, via Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. “Philly is just one of those places where the fans — they make a difference. They get under your skin . They yell at you. They don’t stop. That will be an added factor.

“When you walk in there, they let you know that you’re not welcome.”

The Eagles went 7-2 at home in the regular season in 2022 and won their divisional round game against the Giants on Saturday.