MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400
Sunday Cup race at Richmond: Start time, TV info, and more
FENCING-ITA-WC-WOMEN-UKRAINE-RUSSIA-CONFLICT
Olga Kharlan promised Olympic spot, reinstated for fencing worlds team event
oly_swm400im_worlds_final_230723.jpg
2023 World Swimming Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_pk_dancampbellintv_230729.jpg
Campbell ‘giddy’ for Lions season opener
nbc_pk_3thingslions_230729.jpg
Are the Lions ready for primetime next season?
nbc_golf_pgachamps_padraigharringtonintv_230729.jpg
Harrington had to ‘dig deep’ in rough weather

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Trevon Diggs is missing practice time with a bruised toe

  
Published July 29, 2023 01:55 PM

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs secured protection against injury with his new contract. He now has an injury.

Via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Diggs will miss practice time with a bruised toe. Per Gehlken, the Cowboys hope Diggs will return to practice in the next few days.

Coach Mike McCarthy downplayed the situation.

“We’re just being smart with it,” McCarthy told reporters. “We don’t have concern about it.”

Gehlken notes that Diggs is participating in walkthrough practices.

Diggs signed a new deal several days ago. We’ll have a full breakdown of the details of the contract later today.