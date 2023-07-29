Trevon Diggs is missing practice time with a bruised toe

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs secured protection against injury with his new contract. He now has an injury.

Via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Diggs will miss practice time with a bruised toe. Per Gehlken, the Cowboys hope Diggs will return to practice in the next few days.

Coach Mike McCarthy downplayed the situation.

“We’re just being smart with it,” McCarthy told reporters. “We don’t have concern about it.”

Gehlken notes that Diggs is participating in walkthrough practices.

Diggs signed a new deal several days ago. We’ll have a full breakdown of the details of the contract later today.

