Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Trevor Lawrence, Christian Kirk tie things up in a hurry

  
Published January 21, 2023 11:57 AM
nbc_fnia_floriobieniemy_230121
January 21, 2023 03:49 PM
Mike Florio provides an update on Eric Bieniemy, who has been in head coach discussions for years, and explains why Indianapolis could be his opportunity to reach the next level.

It didn’t take the Jaguars long to tie the score in Kansas City.

After the Chiefs marched down the field on their opening possession to take a 7-0 lead, it was time for the Jaguars to do the same.

First Jamal Agnew got a 63-yard kickoff return that set the Jaguars up in great field position, then Trevor Lawrence went to work, hitting Christian Kirk for a 10-yard touchdown pass that tied the game 7-7.

It’s been a hot start on a cold day in Kansas City, with both passing offenses looking good.