Trevor Lawrence, Christian Kirk tie things up in a hurry

It didn’t take the Jaguars long to tie the score in Kansas City.

After the Chiefs marched down the field on their opening possession to take a 7-0 lead, it was time for the Jaguars to do the same.

First Jamal Agnew got a 63-yard kickoff return that set the Jaguars up in great field position, then Trevor Lawrence went to work, hitting Christian Kirk for a 10-yard touchdown pass that tied the game 7-7.

It’s been a hot start on a cold day in Kansas City, with both passing offenses looking good.