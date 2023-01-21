Trevor Lawrence, Christian Kirk tie things up in a hurry
Published January 21, 2023 11:57 AM
nbc_fnia_floriobieniemy_230121
Mike Florio provides an update on Eric Bieniemy, who has been in head coach discussions for years, and explains why Indianapolis could be his opportunity to reach the next level.
It didn’t take the Jaguars long to tie the score in Kansas City.
After the Chiefs marched down the field on their opening possession to take a 7-0 lead, it was time for the Jaguars to do the same.
First Jamal Agnew got a 63-yard kickoff return that set the Jaguars up in great field position, then Trevor Lawrence went to work, hitting Christian Kirk for a 10-yard touchdown pass that tied the game 7-7.
It’s been a hot start on a cold day in Kansas City, with both passing offenses looking good.