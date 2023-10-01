Trevor Lawrence hits Calvin Ridley for 30-yard TD in London

The early Sunday game in London is underway, and the Jaguars are on the board first.

Trevor Lawrence hit Calvin Ridley in the end zone for a 30-yard touchdown pass to give the Jaguars a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

That big play made up for a fairly dull opening to the game, in which both offenses struggled and even Disney’s Toy Story-themed broadcast of the game failed to provide much interest as it struggled with technical difficulties.

Jaguars receiver and return man Parker Washington exited with a knee injury, and he’s an important part of Jacksonville’s special teams.