Trevor Lawrence: I feel better than I would have thought, optimistic about Thursday

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was back on the practice field Tuesday and he said he feels good about how his left knee is feeling a couple of days before Jacksonville takes on the Saints.

Lawrence hurt his knee late in last Sunday’s win over the Colts and called himself “optimistic” about playing against New Orleans on Thursday night during a press conference.

“I’m going to do everything I can to be out there. I feel a lot better today than I would have thought, so I like how I’m progressing,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence wore a brace in Tuesday’s practice and said it was his first time working out with one. He said he will wear it again on Wednesday and try to get comfortable with it because he thinks he will likely wear it if he plays on Thursday.