Trevor Lawrence is the AFC offensive player of the week for the fourth time in his career

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been playing some of his best football of the season during the team’s current five-game winning streak and he reached new heights in last Sunday’s 48-20 win over the Jets.

The Jaguars scored points on eight of their first nine possessions in the game and six of those scores were touchdowns. Lawrence threw for five of them and ran the ball into the end zone for the sixth.

Lawrence finished the day 20-of-32 for a season-high 330 yards and he ran five times for 51 yards.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Lawrence has been named the AFC offensive player of the week. It’s the fourth time Lawrence has taken that award in his career and the first time since Week 11 of the 2023 season.