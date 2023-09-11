Trevor Lawrence: It was awesome to see Calvin Ridley back out there

Calvin Ridley’s return to regular season action couldn’t have gone much better.

The Jaguars wide receiver last played in Week Seven of the 2021 season, but he showed no signs of rust against the Colts. He caught a touchdown for the first points of the Jaguars season and posted eight catches for 101 yards over the course of a 31-21 victory.

While some might have expected Ridley to be rusty after his extended layoff, quarterback Trevor Lawrence said it was just what he expected to see from the wideout.

“It’s great, not a surprise to me and I don’t think it was to anybody,” Lawrence said, via Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union. “He played great. It was cool to see him in his first game back. He was amped up and ready to go to play well and make some huge plays for us. It was awesome.”

Ridley said that his focus is on the team’s success rather than his own, but Sunday made it clear that anything positive Ridley does on the field will be a major boost to the Jaguars’ chances of getting victories.