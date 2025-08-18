 Skip navigation
Trevor Lawrence: It’s going to be tough to keep Parker Washington off the field

  
August 18, 2025

The Jaguars didn’t have Travis Hunter or Dyami Brown in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Saints and that offered Parker Washington a chance to play with the starters in the first quarter.

Washington made the most of the opportunity. He had two catches for 19 yards, including a seven-yard touchdown catch that ended the first team’s time on the field in New Orleans.

The performance continued a strong summer for the third-year wideout and quarterback Trevor Lawrence suggested he’ll keep getting chances.

“It’s going to be tough to keep that guy off the field the way he’s playing,” Lawrence said, via the team’s website.

Brian Thomas Jr. is the clear No 1 receiver in Jacksonville, but Hunter, Brown, and Washington give head coach Liam Coen different ways to go at the other spots and picking the right combinations could help Lawrence and the offense rebound in 2025.