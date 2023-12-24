Trevor Lawrence officially active, but Zay Jones out for Jags

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is playing for the Jaguars on Sunday, but he’ll be missing one of his top targets.

The Jaguars announced on Saturday that Lawrence cleared the concussion protocol and he is officially active in Tampa. Lawrence was injured last Sunday night in a loss to the Ravens and he returned to practice late in the week.

Wide receiver Zay Jones will not be joining him in the lineup. He is inactive due to a hamstring injury and the Jags were already missing Christian Kirk so they are thin at wideout as they try to take another step toward an AFC South title.

Cornerback Gregory Junior, linebacker Yasir Abdullah, offensive lineman Chandler Brewer, and defensive tackle Angelo Blackson are also inactive.

Quarterback John Wolford, linebacker J.J. Russell, defensive tackle Deadrin Senat, linebacker Markees Watts, and offensive lineman Brandon Walton are inactive for the Buccaneers.