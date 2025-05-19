Trevor Lawrence on Travis Hunter: He’s got a lot of juice, he’s impressive to watch

The Jaguars have plans for Travis Hunter on both sides of the ball during his rookie season and he’s started working with the guy who will have a heavy hand in determining how things go on the offensive side of the ball.

Hunter and quarterback Trevor Lawrence are now able to practice together and Lawrence said in a Monday press conference that he plans to “really dial in on the details” with Hunter during the team’s organized team activities. Lawrence also said that the big picture view of Hunter’s ability has been a positive one.

“Got a lot of juice, like he can run all day,” Lawrence said. “A lot of energy. I love it. Good energy. Always dapping guys up, just bringing juice every day. Like I said, high motor. Can just go. It’s like a kid just runs around all day. He doesn’t get tired, it seems like. So you can’t have enough of that. And then, as far as just talent, I mean, kind of speaks for itself. Ball skills, run after the catch, he’s very explosive. Just didn’t realize how explosive he was in and out of cuts. He’s impressive to watch.”

Lawrence hasn’t built on the potential he showed while taking the Jaguars to the divisional round of the playoffs in 2022, but the hope is that new head coach Liam Coen and a new target in Hunter will put his career back on an upward trajectory.