Trevor Lawrence replaces Patrick Mahomes on Pro Bowl roster

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the latest replacement added to the AFC Pro Bowl roster.

The NFL announced that Lawrence will take the place of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes because Mahomes will be going to the Super Bowl. It’s the first time Lawrence has been named a Pro Bowler.

Lawrence was 387-of-584 for 4,113 yards, 25 touchdowns, and eight interceptions while leading the Jaguars to a division title this season. He was 52-of-86 for 505 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions in two games this postseason.

There was some question about who would be called on to replace Mahomes because of the way Pro Bowl voting shook out this year. Mahomes, Joe Burrow, and Josh Allen were initially voted into the game with reports indicating Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was the top alternate and Ravens quarterbacks Lamar Jackson, and Tyler Huntley were third and fourth , respectively.

Those reports did not include the name of the second alternate, although Lawrence and Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert seemed the likeliest candidates. Tagovailoa, Jackson, and Herbert are not available due to injuries, so Lawrence was either No. 2 or the NFL went off script to get him into the mix in Las Vegas.