nbc_pft_watthendrickson_250610.jpg
Watt, Hendrickson not at mandatory minicamps
nbc_pft_irsaysisters_250610.jpg
Irsay’s daughters take on Colts ownership
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_250610.jpg
Why Rodgers ultimately was Steelers’ only option

Other PFT Content

Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Trevor Lawrence wearing arm sleeve for “general soreness,” doesn’t believe it’s really an issue

  
Published June 10, 2025 11:46 AM

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen downplayed any reason for concern about quarterback Trevor Lawrence wearing a sleeve on his right arm during Tuesday’s practice at the team’s minicamp.

Lawrence went through the entire practice and was throwing the ball during the session, but Coen was asked about the sleeve during his post-practice press conference.

“He just had a little bit of general soreness,” Coen said. “We threw a lot of balls last week. He feels good. He said it wasn’t really an issue. It was more when you just have something to keep it warm helps any kind of thrower. I think it was more just maintenance than anything that was really bothering him.”

Lawrence’s 2024 season ended because of left shoulder surgery, but it doesn’t appear that the current issue with his throwing arm is a risk to put him back on the sideline.